Justice Surya Kant: Leading NALSA with a Mission for Equal Access to Justice

President Droupadi Murmu has appointed Supreme Court judge Surya Kant as the new executive chairman of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), a position aimed at advancing legal aid for marginalized communities. The official notification of this appointment was released by the Ministry of Law and Justice on May 9.

Justice Surya Kant, who previously chaired the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee, brings a wealth of experience in promoting access to justice and is known for advocating legal aid and reforms within the justice delivery system. His predecessor, Justice B R Gavai, is preparing to ascend to the position of the 52nd Chief Justice of India.

As the executive chairman of NALSA, Justice Kant will steer its efforts in providing free and accessible legal support to all citizens across India, with a focus on helping those from economically and socially disadvantaged backgrounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)