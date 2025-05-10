Left Menu

Cross-Border Cyber Warfare Intensifies Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, cross-border entities have launched unconventional cyber warfare targeting government websites. The attacks, following the launch of Operation Sindoor, aim to disrupt administrative functions and spread misinformation. Maharashtra Cyber officials are monitoring these threats and advising vigilance among citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-05-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 15:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Entities from across the border have ramped up unconventional cyber warfare tactics, focusing on government websites during the ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan, Maharashtra Cyber officials reported on Saturday.

The primary objective of these cyber assaults appears to be the intentional disruption of critical administrative services and dissemination of misinformation following the initiation of Operation Sindoor, according to officials.

The cybercrime detection agency has documented several incidents where critical infrastructure and government websites endured sustained cyber attacks since Operation Sindoor. Hostile cyber entities originating from across the border have progressively engaged in this novel form of aggression and warfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

