Cross-Border Cyber Warfare Intensifies Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Entities from across the border have ramped up unconventional cyber warfare tactics, focusing on government websites during the ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan, Maharashtra Cyber officials reported on Saturday.

The primary objective of these cyber assaults appears to be the intentional disruption of critical administrative services and dissemination of misinformation following the initiation of Operation Sindoor, according to officials.

The cybercrime detection agency has documented several incidents where critical infrastructure and government websites endured sustained cyber attacks since Operation Sindoor. Hostile cyber entities originating from across the border have progressively engaged in this novel form of aggression and warfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)