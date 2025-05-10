Left Menu

Cow Smugglers Nabbed in Fierce Police Shootout

Two suspected cow smugglers, identified as Salman and Imran, were arrested after a shootout with police in Bagdpur-Gamdi. The police seized beef, weapons, and slaughter equipment. The operation followed leads about illegal cow slaughter in the area. Authorities are continuing their investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hapur | Updated: 10-05-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 15:49 IST
Cow Smugglers Nabbed in Fierce Police Shootout
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic encounter on Saturday, two alleged cow smugglers were apprehended by police following a shootout in the forests of Bagdpur-Gamdi.

Officers recovered one cow, beef weighing one and a half quintals, firearms, and slaughter tools. The accused opened fire on the approaching police team but were subsequently injured and arrested.

Officials identified the suspects as Salman from Meerut and Imran from Shahjahanpur, both of whom have confessed their involvement in recent cow slaughter activities in the vicinity. An investigation is still ongoing, police confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan Conflict

Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan C...

 Pakistan
3
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

 Pakistan
4
Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Brands Are Navigating the Metaverse to Reshape Consumer Engagement

Virtual Power: How Metaverse Is Revolutionizing Clean and Resilient Energy Systems

GPS Drifters Reveal How Urban Wind Currents Spread Plastic Pollution Across Ontario

Can Road Design Slow Us Down? A Swiss Study Tests Urban Speed with Virtual Reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025