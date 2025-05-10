Cow Smugglers Nabbed in Fierce Police Shootout

In a dramatic encounter on Saturday, two alleged cow smugglers were apprehended by police following a shootout in the forests of Bagdpur-Gamdi.

Officers recovered one cow, beef weighing one and a half quintals, firearms, and slaughter tools. The accused opened fire on the approaching police team but were subsequently injured and arrested.

Officials identified the suspects as Salman from Meerut and Imran from Shahjahanpur, both of whom have confessed their involvement in recent cow slaughter activities in the vicinity. An investigation is still ongoing, police confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)