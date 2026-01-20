King Salman Resumes Duties Post Hospital Visit

Saudi Arabia's King Salman, who recently turned 90, chaired a cabinet meeting in person following a brief hospital visit for medical tests. The meeting was aired by Saudi state TV on Tuesday, showcasing the king's resilient leadership.

During the session, King Salman, leader of the world's top oil-exporting nation and a strategic U.S. ally, welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump's 'Board of Peace' initiative. This plan aims to address conflicts beginning in Gaza and potentially other regions.

King Salman had visited a hospital in Riyadh for routine tests and was discharged the same day. His health continues to be closely watched, especially after undergoing treatment for lung inflammation in 2024.

