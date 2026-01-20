Left Menu

King Salman Resumes Duties Post Hospital Visit

Saudi Arabia's King Salman, aged 90, resumed his duties by chairing a cabinet meeting shortly after being hospitalized for medical tests. The king showed support for U.S. President Donald Trump's peace initiative. His health has been under scrutiny following treatment for lung inflammation.

Updated: 20-01-2026 20:10 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 20:10 IST
King Salman Resumes Duties Post Hospital Visit
King Salman

Saudi Arabia's King Salman, who recently turned 90, chaired a cabinet meeting in person following a brief hospital visit for medical tests. The meeting was aired by Saudi state TV on Tuesday, showcasing the king's resilient leadership.

During the session, King Salman, leader of the world's top oil-exporting nation and a strategic U.S. ally, welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump's 'Board of Peace' initiative. This plan aims to address conflicts beginning in Gaza and potentially other regions.

King Salman had visited a hospital in Riyadh for routine tests and was discharged the same day. His health continues to be closely watched, especially after undergoing treatment for lung inflammation in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

