Heightened tensions surfaced as Russia's defense ministry reported that Ukrainian forces attempted four incursions into Russian territory, specifically the Kursk and Belgorod regions, within a 24-hour period.

Despite the Russian-initiated ceasefire, which expires at midnight, Ukrainian officials claim that Russia continues hostilities, discrediting the truce as futile.

Reuters has not been able to independently verify either nation's assertions, reflecting the complex and disputed nature of information in this ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)