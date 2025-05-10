Left Menu

Russian-Ukrainian Border Tensions Escalate Amid Ceasefire

Tensions rose as Russia accused Ukrainian forces of attempting to breach its border. Despite a unilateral ceasefire declared by Moscow, clashes continued with Kyiv labeling the ceasefire a farce. Reuters hasn't independently confirmed the claims, highlighting ongoing disputes during the fragile truce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 10-05-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 16:08 IST
Heightened tensions surfaced as Russia's defense ministry reported that Ukrainian forces attempted four incursions into Russian territory, specifically the Kursk and Belgorod regions, within a 24-hour period.

Despite the Russian-initiated ceasefire, which expires at midnight, Ukrainian officials claim that Russia continues hostilities, discrediting the truce as futile.

Reuters has not been able to independently verify either nation's assertions, reflecting the complex and disputed nature of information in this ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

