Left Menu

Kashmir Government Calls for Calm Amid Tensions

The Jammu and Kashmir government reassures citizens of ample essential supplies amid military tensions with Pakistan. Minister Satish Sharma assures that stocks are sufficient and emphasizes adherence to fare regulations. The government advises calm, emphasizing cooperation from trader associations and monitoring efforts to prevent panic buying or hoarding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 10-05-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 16:17 IST
Kashmir Government Calls for Calm Amid Tensions
Minister
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir government has called on residents to remain calm and avoid panic-buying, assuring that essential commodities like food grains, petroleum products, and LPG are in adequate supply. This appeal comes amidst rising military tensions with Pakistan.

Minister of Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Satish Sharma affirmed that the region holds ample reserves and that mechanisms are in place to ensure regular distribution. He acknowledged the role of traders in maintaining an uninterrupted supply chain, crucially avoiding any disruptions.

On the transportation front, authorities are enforcing fare regulations strictly, with penalties for any operators overcharging. The minister urged the public to remain vigilant against rumors and extended his commitment to sustaining calm and order throughout the Union Territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan Conflict

Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan C...

 Pakistan
3
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

 Pakistan
4
Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Brands Are Navigating the Metaverse to Reshape Consumer Engagement

Virtual Power: How Metaverse Is Revolutionizing Clean and Resilient Energy Systems

GPS Drifters Reveal How Urban Wind Currents Spread Plastic Pollution Across Ontario

Can Road Design Slow Us Down? A Swiss Study Tests Urban Speed with Virtual Reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025