Kashmir Government Calls for Calm Amid Tensions

The Jammu and Kashmir government has called on residents to remain calm and avoid panic-buying, assuring that essential commodities like food grains, petroleum products, and LPG are in adequate supply. This appeal comes amidst rising military tensions with Pakistan.

Minister of Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Satish Sharma affirmed that the region holds ample reserves and that mechanisms are in place to ensure regular distribution. He acknowledged the role of traders in maintaining an uninterrupted supply chain, crucially avoiding any disruptions.

On the transportation front, authorities are enforcing fare regulations strictly, with penalties for any operators overcharging. The minister urged the public to remain vigilant against rumors and extended his commitment to sustaining calm and order throughout the Union Territory.

