Operation Sindoor Strikes: Unmasking the Pakistan-Terror Nexus

India's Operation Sindoor targeted terror centers in Pakistan and PoJK, neutralizing five top terrorists. Funerals attended by Pakistan Army officials highlight Pakistan State's links with terror groups, underscored by the presence of high-ranking officers. The operation weakens Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad by eliminating masterminds behind major terror activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 16:38 IST
Operation Sindoor Strikes: Unmasking the Pakistan-Terror Nexus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation on May 7, India's strike on terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir neutralized five high-profile terrorists, including the IC-814 hijacking mastermind. The strike, known as Operation Sindoor, marks a decisive blow against terrorist groups Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The funerals of these terrorists revealed the deep intertwining of the Pakistan State with terror organizations. Attendees included senior Pakistan Army officers and police personnel, alongside tributes sent by key political figures like Pakistan's Punjab chief minister, Maryam Nawaz, providing undeniable evidence of state collusion with terror entities.

Among those eliminated was Mohammad Yusuf Azhar, linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad's top echelons, and other key figures responsible for radical activities and training within these groups. The operation's precision significantly dismantled the operations of these notorious networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

