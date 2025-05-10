Historic Ceasefire: India and Pakistan Agree to Halt Hostilities
India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire, ending four days of military strikes. This development came after U.S.-mediated talks, calming fears of nuclear escalation. Both countries have a longstanding dispute over Kashmir, with periodic clashes since their independence in 1947.
In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, the United States has mediated an agreement between India and Pakistan for a full and immediate ceasefire, following intense bilateral military conflict. The announcement was made by U.S. President Donald Trump and confirmed by officials from both nations.
The decision to halt hostilities comes after four days of escalating violence, marked by airstrikes, cross-border shelling, and rising civilian casualties. The ceasefire agreement cools down tensions amidst fears of potential nuclear confrontation.
This ceasefire marks another chapter in the ongoing Pakistan-India conflict, a historical dispute primarily focused on the contested region of Kashmir. Both nations have claimed Kashmir since gaining independence in 1947, which has resulted in several wars and repeated clashes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
