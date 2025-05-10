Doctor Arrested in Drug Bust: Cocaine Seized

A female doctor and a delivery man were detained by Raidurgam police after the seizure of 53 grams of cocaine. The duo was caught during a transaction near a local restaurant, following a tip-off to the police.

According to authorities, the doctor had procured the drug from a supplier based in Mumbai for a sum of Rs 5 lakh. The exchange took place inside her car.

Officials disclosed that the doctor is believed to be a habitual user, sourcing the cocaine for personal consumption. An official investigation is underway to uncover further details, with a case already registered against the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)