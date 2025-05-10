Left Menu

Doctor Arrested in Drug Bust: Cocaine Seized

A female doctor, among two individuals, was apprehended with 53 grams of cocaine. The drug was handed over by a delivery person near a restaurant. The doctor paid Rs 5 lakh for the cocaine ordered from a Mumbai supplier. Both individuals are currently under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-05-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 19:51 IST
Doctor Arrested in Drug Bust: Cocaine Seized
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A female doctor and a delivery man were detained by Raidurgam police after the seizure of 53 grams of cocaine. The duo was caught during a transaction near a local restaurant, following a tip-off to the police.

According to authorities, the doctor had procured the drug from a supplier based in Mumbai for a sum of Rs 5 lakh. The exchange took place inside her car.

Officials disclosed that the doctor is believed to be a habitual user, sourcing the cocaine for personal consumption. An official investigation is underway to uncover further details, with a case already registered against the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan Conflict

Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan C...

 Pakistan
3
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

 Pakistan
4
Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Brands Are Navigating the Metaverse to Reshape Consumer Engagement

Virtual Power: How Metaverse Is Revolutionizing Clean and Resilient Energy Systems

GPS Drifters Reveal How Urban Wind Currents Spread Plastic Pollution Across Ontario

Can Road Design Slow Us Down? A Swiss Study Tests Urban Speed with Virtual Reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025