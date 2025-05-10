Left Menu

Bangladesh Seeks Answers from YouTube Over TV Channel Blockage

Bangladesh's interim government plans to demand an explanation from YouTube regarding the blocking of six Bangladeshi TV channels in India. This blockage affects Bangladeshis' consumer rights according to officials, following claims by media that a takedown request from the Indian government prompted the action.

  • Bangladesh

The interim government of Bangladesh announced plans on Saturday to seek an explanation from YouTube concerning the blocking of six Bangladeshi TV channels within India.

Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb, the special assistant for the posts, telecommunications, and information technology ministry, stated that a clear explanation would necessitate the government to consider countermeasures.

The channels impacted include Jamuna TV, Ekattor TV, DBC News, Somoy TV, BanglaVision News, and Mohona TV, all of which have significant subscriber bases.

