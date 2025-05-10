Fear Strikes: BSF Jawan's Family Threatened in Bengal

A threat letter sent to the wife of a BSF jawan stationed in Tripura has sparked fear and concern in West Bengal's Nadia district. As police initiate a probe, the family grapples with insecurity.

Suparna, the jawan's wife residing in Shantipur, is anxious about her safety, being alone at home with her children. "My husband serves the nation, yet we face threats," she lamented, urging police support.

Suspecting past animosities, police are actively investigating, though no arrests have been made. The community is on edge as officers engage with locals to gather leads.

(With inputs from agencies.)