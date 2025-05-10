Left Menu

Fear Strikes: BSF Jawan's Family Threatened in Bengal

The family of Biswajit Nag, a BSF jawan in Tripura, received a threat letter at their West Bengal residence. His wife, Suparna, expressed fear for her safety, living alone with children. Police investigation is underway, suspecting a possible grudge against the family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shantipur | Updated: 10-05-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 20:42 IST
Fear Strikes: BSF Jawan's Family Threatened in Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A threat letter sent to the wife of a BSF jawan stationed in Tripura has sparked fear and concern in West Bengal's Nadia district. As police initiate a probe, the family grapples with insecurity.

Suparna, the jawan's wife residing in Shantipur, is anxious about her safety, being alone at home with her children. "My husband serves the nation, yet we face threats," she lamented, urging police support.

Suspecting past animosities, police are actively investigating, though no arrests have been made. The community is on edge as officers engage with locals to gather leads.

(With inputs from agencies.)

