Haryana Readies for Monsoon: Urgent Preparations Underway

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini reviewed short-term projects across the state to ensure preparations are complete before the monsoon. He emphasized cleaning drains and repairing dams, addressing pollution in the Yamuna River, and utilizing treated water for irrigation. Negligence in these tasks will not be tolerated.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is actively overseeing the state's preparations ahead of the upcoming monsoon season. On Monday, Saini directed officials to prioritize and expedite key projects to ensure all essential work is completed promptly, emphasizing that lapses will not be acceptable.

In a meeting with various department heads, the chief minister stressed the need for immediate action to clean drains and address potential flood risks. He urged officials to remove water hyacinth and repair any damaged dams swiftly, as part of efforts to prevent waterlogging and ensure monsoon readiness.

Saini also highlighted the importance of combating Yamuna River pollution, insisting on the installation of Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) and promoting sustainable water management practices. Proposals for these initiatives are to be prepared without delay, marking a dedicated commitment to environmental conservation.

