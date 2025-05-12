Left Menu

British Spy Ring Leader Jailed for 11 Years

Orlin Roussev, leader of a British-based Russian spy ring, was sentenced to nearly 11 years in a London court for conspiring to spy for Russia. He pleaded guilty to coordinating surveillance operations, exchanging messages with fugitive Jan Marsalek, which endangered the UK's national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 12-05-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 20:51 IST
British Spy Ring Leader Jailed for 11 Years
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a significant ruling, the leader of a Russian spy ring operating in the UK, Orlin Roussev, was handed an 11-year prison sentence. The decision was delivered by a London court on Monday, following Roussev's guilty plea for conspiring to conduct espionage activities on behalf of Russia.

The court heard that Roussev, aged 47, communicated thousands of times with Jan Marsalek, a Wirecard fugitive allegedly overseeing a unit of Bulgarian operatives. This communication was a key component in the espionage network's covert operations.

Judge Nicholas Hilliard, during sentencing, emphasized the grave threat posed by Roussev's activities to Britain's national security, reflecting the court's strict stance on international espionage within its borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025