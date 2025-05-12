British Spy Ring Leader Jailed for 11 Years

In a significant ruling, the leader of a Russian spy ring operating in the UK, Orlin Roussev, was handed an 11-year prison sentence. The decision was delivered by a London court on Monday, following Roussev's guilty plea for conspiring to conduct espionage activities on behalf of Russia.

The court heard that Roussev, aged 47, communicated thousands of times with Jan Marsalek, a Wirecard fugitive allegedly overseeing a unit of Bulgarian operatives. This communication was a key component in the espionage network's covert operations.

Judge Nicholas Hilliard, during sentencing, emphasized the grave threat posed by Roussev's activities to Britain's national security, reflecting the court's strict stance on international espionage within its borders.

