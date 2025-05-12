Left Menu

Trump's Bold Move to Equalize U.S. Drug Prices Faces Skepticism

President Donald Trump signed an executive order requiring drugmakers to lower U.S. medicine prices to match other nations. The order, which analysts say is tough to implement, sets price targets for 30 days and threatens tariffs if unmet. Legal challenges are expected due to the order's expansiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-05-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 20:59 IST
Trump's Bold Move to Equalize U.S. Drug Prices Faces Skepticism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order demanding drugmakers reduce the prices of their medicines in the U.S. to match those in other countries, a move that experts argue presents significant implementation challenges. The order sets price targets for the next 30 days, with promises of further government intervention if companies fail to make 'significant progress' within six months.

Speaking at a press conference, Trump warned of possible tariffs on companies if American prices do not equalize with those abroad. The United States currently pays some of the steepest prices for prescription drugs globally. This attempt follows a stalled effort in Trump's first term, hindered by court rulings.

The order, partly inspired by a personal anecdote about price disparities, also calls on the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to counteract anti-competitive practices among pharmaceutical firms. However, legal experts suggest that certain measures, like importing drugs from other developed nations, face potential legal hurdles. Despite investor uncertainty, shares of major drug companies showed resilience following the announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025