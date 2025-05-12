British Court Sentences Bulgarian Spy Ring Leader Linked to Kremlin

Orlin Roussev, the mastermind behind a British-based Russian espionage network, was sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison by a London court. Roussev, 47, admitted to conspiring to spy for Russia, collaborating with Jan Marsalek, a fugitive linked to Wirecard.

The espionage activities directed by Marsalek's unit primarily involved surveillance on journalists, dissidents, and Ukrainian soldiers training in Germany. Prosecutors revealed that the espionage unit, comprising six Bulgarians, was mainly financially motivated rather than directly affiliated with Russian intelligence.

The sentencing comes amidst deteriorating UK-Russia relations since the Ukraine conflict, with the UK accusing Russia of instigating disorder in Europe. Meanwhile, Jan Marsalek's whereabouts remain unknown, though he is believed to be in Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)