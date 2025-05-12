Left Menu

Heroic Sacrifice: BSF Constable's Legacy Honored

BSF Constable Deepak Chingakham, from Manipur, died in the line of duty in Jammu and Kashmir. The state government has announced a Rs 10 lakh ex gratia for his family. Despite mourning, his father expressed pride in his son’s sacrifice, marking him a hero to his grieving family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 12-05-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 21:28 IST
The Manipur government has paid tribute to fallen hero BSF Constable Deepak Chingakham, who succumbed to injuries in Jammu and Kashmir, pledging a Rs 10 lakh ex gratia to his family. This announcement comes amid a wave of grief in his hometown, Yairipok Yambem in Imphal East district.

Deepak, who joined the Border Security Force in April 2021, was the sole provider for his family. His father, Chingakham Bonibihari Singh, voiced immense pride in his son's bravery, despite grappling with his own health issues that prevent him from working. Deepak's younger brother, Naoba Singh, spoke of his close bond with Deepak, expressing deep sorrow over the loss.

The BSF confirmed in a statement that Constable Deepak Chingakham was fatally wounded during cross-border firing in R S Pura area, emphasizing the martyr's sacrifice. His body will be returned to his hometown, where a grieving community awaits to bid him a final farewell.

(With inputs from agencies.)

