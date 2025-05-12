Left Menu

Cyber Warfare: India's Battle Against Cross-Border Attacks

Despite a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, Indian government websites face relentless cyber attacks mainly from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and the Middle East. Maharashtra Cyber officials reported 15 lakh attempts post-Pahalgam strike, with 150 successful breaches. Efforts continue against misinformation and cyber fraud, rescuing victims of cyber slavery abroad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-05-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 21:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Despite a stepped-down military conflict between India and Pakistan, Indian government websites remain targets of cyber assaults from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and parts of the Middle East, Maharashtra Cyber officials disclosed on Monday.

Since the Pahalgam attack on April 22, 15 lakh cyber attempts were detected, but only 150 succeeded. No data breaches have occurred at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, nor have India's aviation and municipal systems or Election Commission's websites been compromised, officials confirmed.

Under its 'Nation First Fact First' initiative, Maharashtra Cyber is combating misinformation on social media and has removed 38 of 83 false posts targeting military and government entities. Additionally, efforts to ward off online fraud have led to significant savings, with Rs 600 crore saved since 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)

