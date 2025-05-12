KwaZulu-Natal Positions Itself as Global Tourism Leader at G20 TWG Meeting

The coastal province of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has stepped confidently onto the global stage as a key contributor to the future of international tourism. The province is currently hosting the Second G20 Tourism Working Group (TWG) Meeting in Durban, from 11 to 13 May 2025, at the Coastlands Hotel. The event marks a major milestone in South Africa’s G20 chairship and highlights the country's growing influence in global tourism discourse.

Premier Ntuli Welcomes Delegates with Pride and Purpose

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli, in his welcoming address to the international delegates, expressed immense pride in the province's role as both a host and a visionary contributor to sustainable global tourism. “This is more than a meeting. It is a statement that KwaZulu-Natal is ready to lead, connect, and contribute on the global stage,” said Ntuli. “We are honoured to host the world’s tourism leaders and share our vision for a sustainable tourism economy that creates jobs, drives growth, and uplifts communities.”

The Premier praised the province’s unique offerings — from its iconic Drakensberg mountains and subtropical beaches to rich Zulu heritage, innovative hospitality sector, and warm, inclusive spirit known as ubuntu. These elements, Ntuli emphasized, make KZN a strategic destination for tourism investment and partnership development.

High-Level Global Gathering in Support of Sustainable Tourism

The G20 TWG meeting has attracted senior policymakers, industry experts, and private sector stakeholders from across the G20 member states. As part of South Africa’s broader G20 chairship programme, this high-level gathering is designed to foster collaboration on inclusive and sustainable tourism development strategies.

During the event, the G20 delegates are expected to build on key outcomes from their first virtual meeting held in March 2025. That initial engagement laid the foundation for a strategic action plan, focusing on four major tourism development pillars:

People-Centred AI and Innovation: Promoting the use of artificial intelligence to support tourism startups and SMMEs (Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises), fostering innovation and competitiveness. Tourism Financing and Investment: Enhancing access to capital and financial mechanisms to reduce inequality and promote sustainable tourism infrastructure. Air Connectivity: Strengthening global and regional air links to improve accessibility and travel experiences, especially for emerging destinations. Resilience and Inclusivity: Building the capacity of tourism sectors to withstand shocks such as pandemics, while ensuring tourism benefits are shared equitably across communities.

KwaZulu-Natal’s Cultural Showcase

Upon arrival, delegates were met with a warm cultural reception steeped in local tradition. Performances showcasing traditional Zulu dances, music, and attire demonstrated the province’s rich cultural fabric. This vibrant welcome set the tone for discussions on cultural tourism as a tool for economic empowerment and community inclusion.

Delegates have also been given opportunities to explore iconic landmarks and tourism projects across Durban and the surrounding areas, providing a firsthand experience of KZN’s hospitality and innovation in sustainable tourism development.

Commitment to National Growth and Local Upliftment

Premier Ntuli reaffirmed KwaZulu-Natal’s commitment to aligning with national development objectives. He underscored the importance of leveraging international platforms like the G20 to stimulate local economic development, especially through job creation and skills development within tourism value chains.

By hosting this landmark event, KZN is not only spotlighting its own readiness for international tourism growth but also helping to shape the policies and strategies that will drive the sector globally over the coming decade.

Looking Ahead

The outcomes of this week’s meetings in Durban will feed directly into the G20’s broader policy framework on sustainable tourism, which is set to be presented during the final G20 Leaders’ Summit later this year. With KwaZulu-Natal at the centre of this process, South Africa continues to reinforce its role as an advocate for inclusive, innovative, and resilient tourism on the world stage.