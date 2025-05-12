Chief Minister's Warning: Surrender or Elimination for Naxalites in Balaghat

In a stern address in Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav issued a clear warning to Naxalites: surrender or face elimination. He emphasized that those who engage in bloodshed and violence have forfeited their right to live and will not be tolerated.

Yadav's speech at Rani Avantibai Stadium came during a function where 64 police personnel were promoted for their role in a successful operation against Naxalites on February 19, which resulted in the deaths of four women Naxalites. He commended the courage of the police force in tackling Naxalism and stressed the government's capability in dealing with such threats.

The Chief Minister further announced the recruitment of 8,500 new personnel to fortify the police force. He proudly noted that Balaghat, once a hotspot for Naxal activity, no longer ranks among the most affected districts, marking a significant achievement for the local administration and law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)