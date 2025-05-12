Left Menu

Raising Cyber Awareness: Maharashtra's New Initiative

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis unveiled a video to combat cybercrimes, featuring actors Sharad Kelkar and Ameesha Patel. The video informs the public about various scams and fraud tactics, urging vigilance and promoting the state cyber helpline. It also includes an older legislative speech by Fadnavis on cybersecurity projects.

Raising Cyber Awareness: Maharashtra's New Initiative
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has launched an informative video on cybercrimes, aiming to raise public awareness about the growing threat posed by online fraudsters.

The video features well-known actors Sharad Kelkar and Ameesha Patel, who educate viewers on sophisticated tricks used by cybercriminals, urging them to remain cautious and report suspicious activities to Maharashtra Cyber helpline numbers.

Additionally, the 9-minute video showcases a historical speech by Fadnavis in the state's legislature on the inception of a cybersecurity initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

