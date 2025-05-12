Left Menu

Deceptive Online Escort Scam Costs Student Rs 6 Lakh

A chemical technology student in Mumbai was duped out of Rs 6 lakh by cyber fraudsters under the guise of offering escort services. The student, originally from Tamil Nadu, made multiple payments after responding to a WhatsApp number, but realized he had been conned and filed a police complaint.

A chemical technology student in Mumbai fell victim to cyber fraud, losing more than Rs 6 lakh to scammers posing as providers of escort services. According to police reports, the 23-year-old student from Tamil Nadu, residing in Wadala East, initiated contact with the fraudsters through WhatsApp.

The scam began on April 4 when the student searched online for call girl services and was led to a WhatsApp number. An unidentified individual provided him with a QR code to make advance payments. Initially, the victim paid Rs 500, believing he would receive an escort accompanied by a driver.

However, the demands for payments continued, with the fraudsters requesting Rs 21,000 for a security deposit and Rs 32,000 for an insurance fee. The victim willingly paid, totaling Rs 6 lakh, before realizing the deception. A complaint has been filed with the Matunga police, who have registered an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.

