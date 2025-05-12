Andhra Pradesh Ministers Commitment to Farmers Welfare

Andhra Pradesh's Civil Supplies Minister, N Manohar, has confirmed the allocation of Rs 12,000 crore directly into farmers' accounts, covering both the kharif and rabi seasons.

Speaking at a public grievance redressal event in Kollipara mandal of Guntur district, Manohar emphasized his commitment to addressing public grievances and assured prompt action on 213 received petitions within a week.

The minister also highlighted ongoing local development projects and affirmed his pledge to expedite their completion as part of the NDA coalition government's focus on farmers' welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)