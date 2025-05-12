Andhra Pradesh Ministers Commitment to Farmers Welfare
Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister N Manohar announced the direct deposit of Rs 12,000 crore into farmers' accounts for kharif and rabi seasons. During a grievance redressal event, he received 213 petitions, promising solutions within a week, and addressed local development project completions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guntur | Updated: 12-05-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 23:23 IST
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh's Civil Supplies Minister, N Manohar, has confirmed the allocation of Rs 12,000 crore directly into farmers' accounts, covering both the kharif and rabi seasons.
Speaking at a public grievance redressal event in Kollipara mandal of Guntur district, Manohar emphasized his commitment to addressing public grievances and assured prompt action on 213 received petitions within a week.
The minister also highlighted ongoing local development projects and affirmed his pledge to expedite their completion as part of the NDA coalition government's focus on farmers' welfare.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New Zealand Hosts Saudi Arabia for Major Trade Talks and Business Outreach
Reviving al-Balad: Saudi Arabia's Historic Heartbeat Amidst Modern Fanfare
Saudi Arabia Donates 138 Metric Tons of Dates to Support Somalia’s Hunger Crisis
Driving Transparent Governance: 5th National Workshop on Sevottam and Grievance Redressal
Perilous Paths: Migrants' Desperate Trek from Africa to Saudi Arabia