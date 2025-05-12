Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Ministers Commitment to Farmers Welfare

Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister N Manohar announced the direct deposit of Rs 12,000 crore into farmers' accounts for kharif and rabi seasons. During a grievance redressal event, he received 213 petitions, promising solutions within a week, and addressed local development project completions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guntur | Updated: 12-05-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 23:23 IST
Andhra Pradesh Ministers Commitment to Farmers Welfare
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh's Civil Supplies Minister, N Manohar, has confirmed the allocation of Rs 12,000 crore directly into farmers' accounts, covering both the kharif and rabi seasons.

Speaking at a public grievance redressal event in Kollipara mandal of Guntur district, Manohar emphasized his commitment to addressing public grievances and assured prompt action on 213 received petitions within a week.

The minister also highlighted ongoing local development projects and affirmed his pledge to expedite their completion as part of the NDA coalition government's focus on farmers' welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025