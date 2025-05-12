Left Menu

Shake-Up at the Library of Congress: Trump Ally Takes the Helm

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, formerly part of Donald Trump's 2024 criminal defense team, has been appointed as the acting librarian of Congress. This follows the dismissal of Carla Hayden, amid critiques from conservatives. The change reflects Trump's ongoing reshaping of roles within federal institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 12-05-2025 23:58 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 23:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, a former lawyer for Donald Trump during his 2024 criminal trial, has been named the acting librarian of Congress. The announcement was made by the Justice Department on Monday, marking a significant shift in leadership at the nation's library.

Blanche replaces Carla Hayden, who was dismissed by the White House last week amid accusations from conservative critics that she was promoting a 'woke' agenda. Hayden, appointed by President Barack Obama, was praised by many Democrats and colleagues for her leadership as the first Black and female head of the Library of Congress.

This leadership overhaul is part of a broader effort by Trump to install loyalists in key federal positions. The Library of Congress, a key institution overseeing the Copyright Office, plays an instrumental role in shaping policies on artificial intelligence and copyright law. The reshuffling has sparked controversy and concern over the future direction of the nation's library resources and archival mission.

