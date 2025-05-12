Shake-Up at the Library of Congress: Trump Ally Takes the Helm

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, a former lawyer for Donald Trump during his 2024 criminal trial, has been named the acting librarian of Congress. The announcement was made by the Justice Department on Monday, marking a significant shift in leadership at the nation's library.

Blanche replaces Carla Hayden, who was dismissed by the White House last week amid accusations from conservative critics that she was promoting a 'woke' agenda. Hayden, appointed by President Barack Obama, was praised by many Democrats and colleagues for her leadership as the first Black and female head of the Library of Congress.

This leadership overhaul is part of a broader effort by Trump to install loyalists in key federal positions. The Library of Congress, a key institution overseeing the Copyright Office, plays an instrumental role in shaping policies on artificial intelligence and copyright law. The reshuffling has sparked controversy and concern over the future direction of the nation's library resources and archival mission.

