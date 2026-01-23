U.S. Backs Iraq's Efforts to Detain ISIS Members Amid Regional Instability

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Thursday that Washington is in favor of Iraq's efforts to securely detain members of the Islamic State. This act comes in response to the recent instability in northeast Syria due to the sudden retreat of Kurdish forces.

Rubio highlighted the United States' urging of other nations to take responsibility for their citizens currently detained in Iraqi facilities. Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council has also signaled its intent to begin legal actions against these detainees, following the U.S. military's transfer of 150 suspects to Iraqi custody.

The U.S. military has plans that could involve moving up to 7,000 detainees from Syria. As Kurdish forces rapidly exit, the United Nations has stepped in to manage Syria's camps housing women and children linked to ISIS, highlighting an urgent need for international cooperation to prevent an ISIS resurgence.

