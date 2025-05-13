Left Menu

Diplomatic Talks Aim for Peace: Turkey and Russia Discuss Ceasefire

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov engaged in a phone discussion focusing on peace efforts between Russia and Ukraine. Although specifics remain undisclosed, Ukrainian President Zelenskiy suggested a meeting with Russian President Putin in Turkey to negotiate a potential ceasefire.

In a significant diplomatic effort, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov held talks on Monday, aiming to forge a path towards peace between Russia and Ukraine. A Turkish diplomatic source confirmed the telephonic discussion without elaborating further.

This development comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has initiated a proposal to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Turkey. The bilateral meeting, slated for Thursday, could potentially open dialogue on achieving a ceasefire amidst ongoing hostilities.

The international community watches closely as these diplomatic channels are being tested, with hopes resting on regional cooperation for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

