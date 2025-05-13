Denmark Takes Helm of Arctic Council Amid Rising Tensions

Denmark has taken over the leadership of the Arctic Council, an eight-nation intergovernmental body, during a period of increased geopolitical tension. The transition comes after US President Donald Trump expressed interest in annexing Greenland, a move Denmark has firmly opposed.

Vivian Motzfeldt, Greenland's foreign affairs minister, will serve as the council's new chair as Denmark assumes the role from Norway. Prior to Norway's tenure, Russia chaired the council but faced isolation following its actions in Ukraine. The body's relationships have been strained by global political dynamics, yet it remains focused on essential environmental collaborations and Indigenous representation.

The Arctic Council, established in 1996, includes the United States, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, and Russia. While the council refrains from addressing military security topics, it commits to environmental protection advancements and acknowledges six Indigenous groups as permanent participants. A range of other nations attends council meetings as observers, including France, Germany, and China.

(With inputs from agencies.)