Pentagon Halts Gender-Affirming Care for Transgender Troops

The Pentagon is taking steps to terminate gender-affirming healthcare services for transgender members of the military as part of a wider plan to discharge them, according to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters.

Stephen Ferrara, the acting assistant secretary of defense for health affairs, issued the directive, urging immediate action to enforce the new policy. The memo signifies a significant shift in the U.S. military's approach to transgender personnel.

As the Pentagon defers inquiries to the Defense Health Agency, the lack of immediate response on the matter leaves many questions unanswered regarding the policy's implications and implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)