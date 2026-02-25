Left Menu

Controversial Income Tax Searches Stir Political Storm in Uttar Pradesh

The Income Tax Department's searches at BSP MLA Uma Shankar Singh's residences have sparked political outrage in Uttar Pradesh. Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav criticized the action, considering Singh's health issues. BJP leader Dinesh Singh also opposed the raids, questioning their timing and expressing concern over Singh's condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 25-02-2026 21:49 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 21:49 IST
The Income Tax Department conducted searches on Wednesday at the Lucknow and Ballia residences of Uma Shankar Singh, the only MLA of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Uttar Pradesh. This action has incited criticism from notable political figures, including BSP chief Mayawati, who labeled it as 'extremely unfortunate' given Singh's serious health issues. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also questioned the timing of the raids.

Dinesh Singh, a BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh government minister related to the BSP legislator, expressed his displeasure on social media platforms, underscoring the MLA's ongoing battle with life-threatening health conditions. Singh, a three-time MLA representing Rasra Assembly constituency, has been largely inactive due to his illness, impacting his business endeavors.

Mayawati, in a post on social media platform X, defended Uma Shankar Singh's service record, emphasizing his honest and committed work without any allegations of illegal activities. Akhilesh Yadav criticized the selective enforcement of raids, suggesting political motives behind the action, especially given the BSP MLA's isolated role in the assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

