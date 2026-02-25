Tragic Loss: A Young Life Cut Short in Koyilandy
A 21-year-old psychology student was found dead by suicide at her home in Koyilandy. The police confirmed it as a case of unnatural death and have begun investigating motives, as her emotional state appeared disturbed earlier in the day, according to her college professors.
A 21-year-old woman was tragically found hanging in her Koyilandy home, police reported on Wednesday. The young woman was a third-year student of psychology.
An officer from the Koyilandy police station stated that the post-mortem confirmed suicide, though the underlying reasons remain unknown. A case of unnatural death has been filed, and investigations are ongoing.
According to her professors, her mood was noticeably off that day. She reportedly took the drastic step around 6 PM after returning home from college.
