Tragic Loss: A Young Life Cut Short in Koyilandy

A 21-year-old woman was tragically found hanging in her Koyilandy home, police reported on Wednesday. The young woman was a third-year student of psychology.

An officer from the Koyilandy police station stated that the post-mortem confirmed suicide, though the underlying reasons remain unknown. A case of unnatural death has been filed, and investigations are ongoing.

According to her professors, her mood was noticeably off that day. She reportedly took the drastic step around 6 PM after returning home from college.