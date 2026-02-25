Left Menu

Tragic Loss: A Young Life Cut Short in Koyilandy

A 21-year-old psychology student was found dead by suicide at her home in Koyilandy. The police confirmed it as a case of unnatural death and have begun investigating motives, as her emotional state appeared disturbed earlier in the day, according to her college professors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 25-02-2026 21:50 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 21:50 IST
Tragic Loss: A Young Life Cut Short in Koyilandy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 21-year-old woman was tragically found hanging in her Koyilandy home, police reported on Wednesday. The young woman was a third-year student of psychology.

An officer from the Koyilandy police station stated that the post-mortem confirmed suicide, though the underlying reasons remain unknown. A case of unnatural death has been filed, and investigations are ongoing.

According to her professors, her mood was noticeably off that day. She reportedly took the drastic step around 6 PM after returning home from college.

TRENDING

1
Elliott Management's Assurance: A Positive Turn for LSEG

Elliott Management's Assurance: A Positive Turn for LSEG

 Global
2
UEFA Upholds Prestianni's Suspension Amid Racial Abuse Allegations

UEFA Upholds Prestianni's Suspension Amid Racial Abuse Allegations

 Switzerland
3
Sheinbaum's Ambitious Electoral Reform: A New Era or Democratic Jolt?

Sheinbaum's Ambitious Electoral Reform: A New Era or Democratic Jolt?

 Global
4
Maoist Leader Devuji's Emotional Family Reunion After Decades

Maoist Leader Devuji's Emotional Family Reunion After Decades

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026