Gurdaspur Tragedy: Behind the Scenes of a Deadly Encounter

In a dramatic turn of events, Punjab Police shot dead a suspect allegedly involved in the killings of two police personnel near Gurdaspur, bordering Pakistan. The action stemmed from a deadly encounter after the police traced the suspects to an area notorious for cross-border smuggling activities.

The incident unfolded in response to the murders of Assistant Sub-Inspector Gurnam Singh and home guard Ashok Kumar discovered with gunshot wounds at a remote village checkpost. Investigations pointed fingers at a syndicate allegedly influenced by Pakistan-based handlers involving three young men, one of whom was killed in the exchange with the authorities.

Dilawar Singh and Ranjit Singh have been detained, with charges linking them to the sinister operation orchestrated by foreign handlers. The police also recovered weapons from the scene. Meanwhile, the operation casts a worrying spotlight on growing tensions and cross-border criminal activities in the region. A red alert has been sounded to apprehend the remaining suspect, while family members raise concerns regarding the methods deployed by law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)