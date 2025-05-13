Strategic Suez Canal Struggles Amid Houthi Attacks, Contemplates Fee Discounts

In a bid to revive traffic through the Suez Canal, its authority led by Osama Rabie is considering offering a discount on transit fees following recent Houthi attacks that have crippled shipping activity in the Red Sea.

This proposed measure could see reductions ranging from 12% to 15%, pending approval by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, as revenue from the crucial waterway continued its steep decline.

The announcement coincides with an Oman-mediated ceasefire between the U.S. and the Houthis, highlighting the Canal's dire situation and the pressing need for immediate economic solutions.

