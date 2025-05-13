Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Federal Judge's Protest Against Gender Policy

The EEOC is moving to fire Judge Karen Ortiz after her vocal opposition to a directive from President Trump's administration that classifies male and female as 'immutable'. Ortiz's critique of the EEOC's actions, particularly her mass-email, resulted in administrative leave and potential termination proceedings.

Updated: 13-05-2025 02:55 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) is seeking to terminate a New York administrative judge, Karen Ortiz, following her resistance to policies aligned with the Trump administration. Ortiz notably opposed an executive order distinguishing male and female as 'immutable' sexes.

In response to President Donald Trump's directive, the EEOC deprioritized cases involving transgender discrimination, a significant shift from previous practices. Ortiz's vocal dissent, including a mass email to peers and remarks against EEOC's Acting Chair Andrea Lucas, led to her administrative leave.

Despite notice of termination over 'unprofessional conduct', Ortiz remains defiant, strategizing with legal and union representatives to counteract the agency's decision. This case underscores ongoing tensions within federal agencies regarding compliance with White House mandates.

