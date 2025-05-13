Controversy Erupts Over Federal Judge's Protest Against Gender Policy
The EEOC is moving to fire Judge Karen Ortiz after her vocal opposition to a directive from President Trump's administration that classifies male and female as 'immutable'. Ortiz's critique of the EEOC's actions, particularly her mass-email, resulted in administrative leave and potential termination proceedings.
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) is seeking to terminate a New York administrative judge, Karen Ortiz, following her resistance to policies aligned with the Trump administration. Ortiz notably opposed an executive order distinguishing male and female as 'immutable' sexes.
In response to President Donald Trump's directive, the EEOC deprioritized cases involving transgender discrimination, a significant shift from previous practices. Ortiz's vocal dissent, including a mass email to peers and remarks against EEOC's Acting Chair Andrea Lucas, led to her administrative leave.
Despite notice of termination over 'unprofessional conduct', Ortiz remains defiant, strategizing with legal and union representatives to counteract the agency's decision. This case underscores ongoing tensions within federal agencies regarding compliance with White House mandates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Harvard Battles Trump Administration Over $2.2 Billion Grant Freeze
Trump Administration Probes Harvard for Civil Rights Violations
AmeriCorps Under Siege: Lawsuit Battles Trump Administration Cuts
Judge orders Trump administration to restore USD 12 million to pro-democracy Radio Free Europe, reports AP.
Funds on Freeze: The Trump Administration's Federal Funding Controversy