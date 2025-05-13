U.N. Aviation Council Holds Russia Responsible for MH17 Tragedy

The U.N. aviation council has determined that Russia is responsible for the downing of Malaysian Airlines Flight MH17 over Ukraine in 2014, which resulted in the deaths of all 298 people on board, including many Dutch and Australian citizens, according to statements by the Dutch and Australian governments.

This ruling could lead to discussions on reparations, as both nations seek concrete actions from Russia. In parallel, Dutch judges had earlier found three individuals guilty of their involvement in absentia, a decision Russia condemned as 'scandalous.'

While the International Civil Aviation Organization lacks enforcement power, the moral weight of its decisions is significant. The Netherlands and Australia are pressing for negotiations over reparations and accountability, underscoring the importance of adhering to international law.

(With inputs from agencies.)