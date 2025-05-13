Left Menu

U.N. Aviation Council Holds Russia Responsible for MH17 Tragedy

The U.N. aviation council has attributed the 2014 downing of Malaysian Airlines Flight MH17 to Russia. As a result, the Dutch and Australian governments are seeking reparations. This development is seen as a step toward justice for the victims and their families, emphasizing accountability under international law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 03:34 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 03:34 IST
U.N. Aviation Council Holds Russia Responsible for MH17 Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.N. aviation council has determined that Russia is responsible for the downing of Malaysian Airlines Flight MH17 over Ukraine in 2014, which resulted in the deaths of all 298 people on board, including many Dutch and Australian citizens, according to statements by the Dutch and Australian governments.

This ruling could lead to discussions on reparations, as both nations seek concrete actions from Russia. In parallel, Dutch judges had earlier found three individuals guilty of their involvement in absentia, a decision Russia condemned as 'scandalous.'

While the International Civil Aviation Organization lacks enforcement power, the moral weight of its decisions is significant. The Netherlands and Australia are pressing for negotiations over reparations and accountability, underscoring the importance of adhering to international law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles
Blog

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

 Global
2
Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feedback Loops
Blog

Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feed...

 Global
3
Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentralized Systems
Blog

Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentral...

 Global
4
IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Capacity
Blog

IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Ca...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025