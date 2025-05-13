Left Menu

Tragic Consequence: Smoke Denial Leads to Fatality in West Delhi

In West Delhi's Khyala area, a man named Kanhaiya was fatally attacked with a metal bangle after denying a group of youths a bidi. Initially treated and discharged from a hospital, his condition deteriorated, and he was later declared dead. Police have begun investigations, questioning suspects and reviewing CCTV footage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2025 12:07 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 11:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic altercation in West Delhi's Khyala neighborhood resulted in the death of a 33-year-old man after being assaulted for refusing to share a bidi. The victim, Kanhaiya, succumbed to his injuries early on Tuesday after initially being treated and released from the hospital.

The incident unfolded late Monday night when a group of youths sought a bidi from the victim. Upon his refusal, they responded with violence, repeatedly striking his head with a metal bangle, according to police reports.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer disclosed that a case has been registered and suspects have been identified for questioning. The investigation utilizes CCTV footage and local inquiries to unravel the incident's full chronology. An autopsy will establish the precise cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

