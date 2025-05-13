Tragic Consequence: Smoke Denial Leads to Fatality in West Delhi

A tragic altercation in West Delhi's Khyala neighborhood resulted in the death of a 33-year-old man after being assaulted for refusing to share a bidi. The victim, Kanhaiya, succumbed to his injuries early on Tuesday after initially being treated and released from the hospital.

The incident unfolded late Monday night when a group of youths sought a bidi from the victim. Upon his refusal, they responded with violence, repeatedly striking his head with a metal bangle, according to police reports.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer disclosed that a case has been registered and suspects have been identified for questioning. The investigation utilizes CCTV footage and local inquiries to unravel the incident's full chronology. An autopsy will establish the precise cause of death.

