Arson Arrest at Former Home of UK PM Keir Starmer

British authorities have apprehended a 21-year-old suspect in connection to a fire at the former residence of Prime Minister Keir Starmer in London. The incident is being treated as arson with the intention to endanger life.

Early on Tuesday, police detained the individual after the blaze occurred on Monday. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, though the fire caused damage to the door of the north London property.

Prime Minister Starmer had moved to the official Downing Street residence in July upon taking office, and therefore was not at the house during the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)