Arson Arrest at Former Home of UK PM Keir Starmer
A man, aged 21, has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life after a fire damaged the door of former Prime Minister Keir Starmer's London house. There were no injuries, as Starmer now resides at Downing Street.
Updated: 13-05-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 12:21 IST
British authorities have apprehended a 21-year-old suspect in connection to a fire at the former residence of Prime Minister Keir Starmer in London. The incident is being treated as arson with the intention to endanger life.
Early on Tuesday, police detained the individual after the blaze occurred on Monday. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, though the fire caused damage to the door of the north London property.
Prime Minister Starmer had moved to the official Downing Street residence in July upon taking office, and therefore was not at the house during the incident.
