Arrest Made in High-Profile Arson Case Involving UK Prime Minister's Homes

British police have detained a 21-year-old man on suspicion of arson after a series of fires, including one at Prime Minister Keir Starmer's private residence, were reported. The incident has prompted a counter-terrorism investigation led by London's Metropolitan Police.

The fires reportedly include a recent incident at Starmer's home in Kentish Town, North London. The blaze occurred early on Monday morning, causing significant damage to the property's entrance, although no injuries were reported, according to police statements.

Authorities are examining two additional fires, a house fire in Islington and a vehicle fire, both suspected to be linked to this case. The ongoing investigation involves scrutiny of potential connections given the high-profile nature of the individuals involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)