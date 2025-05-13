Easing Trade Tensions: The US-China Tariff Breakthrough

The easing of trade tensions between the United States and China marks a significant positive development, helping alleviate Europe's concerns about a potential surge of Chinese goods entering the market. European Economic Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis acknowledged this move after meeting with European Union finance ministers, highlighting both its promise and limitations.

Despite a positive step, Dombrovskis pointed out that the United States maintains a 30% tariff on Chinese goods even during the 90-day reduced tariff period. This substantial tariff level continues to distort trade, although it may somewhat relieve trade diversion anxieties expressed previously by European officials.

Additionally, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen urged China to prevent goods impacted by U.S. tariffs from being redirected to the European Union. Meanwhile, the U.S. announced a further reduction in the 'de minimis' tariff on low-value Chinese imports, a move that represents an important de-escalation in the global trade conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)