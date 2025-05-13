Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: A New Era in India-Pakistan Relations

Lt Gen D S Rana briefed defence attaches in New Delhi on the outcomes of Operation Sindoor, highlighting India's response to terrorism linked to the Pahalgam attack. The operation, which targeted terror infrastructures in Pakistan, demonstrated India's military prowess and set new standards for regional peace.

Updated: 13-05-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 20:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian military provided insights into Operation Sindoor, a significant military initiative aimed at addressing terror threats linked to the Pahalgam attack. On Tuesday, Lt Gen D S Rana briefed defence attaches from various countries about this operation, detailing India's strategic response.

This closed-door briefing, held at the Manekshaw Centre, underscored the deliberate planning and execution by Indian forces. The operation saw coordinated military strikes on identified terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir, showcasing India's military strength.

During the session, the effectiveness of India's indigenous combat technology and its strategy to counter misinformation were discussed. The initiative has altered the geopolitical landscape, setting new standards in India-Pakistan relations.

