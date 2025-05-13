Left Menu

Historic U.S.-Saudi Defense Deal: Game-Changer in Military Partnership

The U.S. has agreed to sell Saudi Arabia an arms package worth nearly $142 billion, marking the largest defense cooperation agreement between the two nations. This deal, signed during former President Donald Trump’s visit, includes air and missile defense, maritime security, and advanced fighter jets like the F-35.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 20:39 IST
Historic U.S.-Saudi Defense Deal: Game-Changer in Military Partnership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has entered a historic agreement with Saudi Arabia to sell an arms package valued at approximately $142 billion. According to the White House, this represents the most extensive defense cooperation agreement in U.S. history, underscoring a strengthened partnership between Washington and Riyadh.

Signed during former President Donald Trump's visit to Riyadh, the deal includes collaborations with over a dozen U.S. defense firms in areas such as air and missile defense, air force and space advancement, and maritime security. A key point of interest remains whether Saudi Arabia will be permitted to purchase Lockheed's F-35 jets, a premier military aircraft.

Former talks under President Joe Biden's administration failed to finalize a similar defense pact with Riyadh, which is particularly notable given Israel's established access to F-35s. The potential sale raises questions about preserving Israel's qualitative military edge, an ongoing consideration in U.S.-Middle East defense relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025