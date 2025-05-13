Historic U.S.-Saudi Defense Deal: Game-Changer in Military Partnership
The United States has entered a historic agreement with Saudi Arabia to sell an arms package valued at approximately $142 billion. According to the White House, this represents the most extensive defense cooperation agreement in U.S. history, underscoring a strengthened partnership between Washington and Riyadh.
Signed during former President Donald Trump's visit to Riyadh, the deal includes collaborations with over a dozen U.S. defense firms in areas such as air and missile defense, air force and space advancement, and maritime security. A key point of interest remains whether Saudi Arabia will be permitted to purchase Lockheed's F-35 jets, a premier military aircraft.
Former talks under President Joe Biden's administration failed to finalize a similar defense pact with Riyadh, which is particularly notable given Israel's established access to F-35s. The potential sale raises questions about preserving Israel's qualitative military edge, an ongoing consideration in U.S.-Middle East defense relations.
