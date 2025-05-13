Left Menu

Underage Pups and Cramped Cages: The Dark Side of Delhi's Pet Shops

A new survey by the University of Delhi's Animal Law Cell uncovers regulatory violations in Delhi's pet shops. These include the sale of underage puppies, animals housed in poor conditions, and operations without licenses. The report calls for immediate action to enforce animal welfare laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 21:12 IST
Underage Pups and Cramped Cages: The Dark Side of Delhi's Pet Shops
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Regulatory violations haunt pet shops in Delhi, as revealed by a concerning survey from the Animal Law Cell at the University of Delhi. The findings highlight underage puppy sales and unsanitary animal enclosures, reflecting systemic neglect of the Pet Shop Rules, 2018.

Many shops run unlicensed, with inadequate veterinary care, contravening existing laws. Professor Sunanda Bharti stresses the need for expedited enforcement of regulations designed to protect animal welfare.

The report demands the closure of non-compliant establishments, seizure of animals in breach of laws, and stringent scrutiny. Immediate intervention is essential to halt these unethical practices that perpetuate animal suffering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025