Underage Pups and Cramped Cages: The Dark Side of Delhi's Pet Shops

Regulatory violations haunt pet shops in Delhi, as revealed by a concerning survey from the Animal Law Cell at the University of Delhi. The findings highlight underage puppy sales and unsanitary animal enclosures, reflecting systemic neglect of the Pet Shop Rules, 2018.

Many shops run unlicensed, with inadequate veterinary care, contravening existing laws. Professor Sunanda Bharti stresses the need for expedited enforcement of regulations designed to protect animal welfare.

The report demands the closure of non-compliant establishments, seizure of animals in breach of laws, and stringent scrutiny. Immediate intervention is essential to halt these unethical practices that perpetuate animal suffering.

(With inputs from agencies.)