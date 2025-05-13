Left Menu

Haryana Intensifies Campaign Against Illegal Abortions to Protect Girl Child

The State Task Force meeting in Haryana discussed measures to curb illegal abortions, improving the sex ratio under the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign. With recent raids, FIRs, and sealing of shops, efforts focus on legal actions and enhanced monitoring to prevent unlawful practices and promote gender equality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-05-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 21:17 IST
The State Task Force in Haryana convened this week with a strong focus on eradicating illegal abortion practices and advancing the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign aims. Officials highlighted recent actions, including 19 state-wide raids and 17 registered FIRs, targeting unauthorized sales of medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) kits.

In response to these findings, authorities took decisive action by sealing 13 shops and confiscating 145 MTP kits. Legal proceedings under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, are planned against the perpetrators. Since the Task Force's establishment, the state has recorded 43 FIRs, sealed 21 shops, and seized 6200 MTP kits.

Health Secretary Sudhir Rajpal emphasized the administration's zero-tolerance policy against illegal abortions. He mandated intensified monitoring and coordination among departments, urging accountability. Steps include routine inspections, regulated MTP sales, and comprehensive birth registration initiatives in an effort to both enforce the law and bolster the state's gender equity campaign.

