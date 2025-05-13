Left Menu

Jurisdiction Clash: Delhi CAT's Controversial Case Transfer

The Allahabad High Court seeks the Centre's response on the jurisdiction issue concerning the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) hearings moved to Delhi. Justice Ajit Kumar points out the chairman's misuse of Section 25 of the Administrative Tribunal Act, causing lawyers in Allahabad to abstain from work in protest.

The Allahabad High Court has raised a jurisdictional concern regarding the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) cases being heard in Delhi instead of Allahabad. Justice Ajit Kumar criticized the chairman of the CAT principal bench in New Delhi for misinterpreting Section 25 of the Administrative Tribunal Act, 1985. This misinterpretation allowed for the direct hearing of fresh petitions meant for the CAT Allahabad bench.

The judge highlighted that the chairman's rationale for this practice is the relative proximity of districts in western Uttar Pradesh to New Delhi. As a result, lawyers in Allahabad have begun abstaining from work, arguing that most cases are being diverted to the Delhi bench, which undermines the territorial jurisdiction of the Allahabad bench as intended by the legislature.

In response to a petition filed by Rajesh Pratap Singh, the court has instructed the central government and other respondents to submit their replies within four weeks, setting the next hearing for July 17. The court emphasized that Section 25 was not meant to consolidate case hearings in one location based on geographical proximity alone.

