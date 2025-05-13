Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Journalist Killed Amid Conflict

An Israeli airstrike in Gaza killed Palestinian journalist Hassan Aslih, accused by Israel of collaborating with Hamas. The strike targeted a hospital, killing Aslih and another patient. Israel alleges Hamas uses civilian sites for military activities, a charge Hamas denies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 23:11 IST
Journalist

An Israeli airstrike on Gaza has resulted in the death of a prominent Palestinian journalist, Hassan Aslih, who was accused by Israel of collaborating with Hamas. Aslih, who had a vast following on social media, was in a hospital recovering from a previous strike when he was killed, according to Gaza's health ministry.

The airstrike hit Nasser Hospital's third floor in Khan Younis, killing Aslih and another patient while injuring several others. Officials report that Israeli missiles also struck near Gaza European Hospital, causing additional casualties. The Israeli military claimed it was targeting a Hamas command center allegedly beneath the hospital, though Hamas refutes such claims.

Hospitals in Gaza have suffered significant damage as the conflict intensifies, with heavy casualties reported. The International Federation of Journalists reports numerous journalists killed since the conflict's onset. Aslih's death underscores the risk to media workers operating in conflict zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

