Court Orders BHU to Comply with Promotion Directive

The Allahabad High Court has issued a stern notice to the Vice Chancellor of Banaras Hindu University (BHU), demanding a compliance affidavit to show adherence to a prior court order concerning a promotion, or to appear in person on July 3.

Dr. Sushil Kumar Dubey, who submitted the contempt application, has yet to receive his promotion from Assistant Professor Stage 2 to Stage 3 despite a favorable recommendation during a June 2021 Executive Council meeting.

Earlier, the court mandated in January that the Executive Council should reconsider Dubey's promotion within three months. However, the Vice Chancellor has failed to act according to this directive, prompting the current legal proceedings.

