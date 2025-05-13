Left Menu

Court Orders BHU to Comply with Promotion Directive

The Allahabad High Court has demanded a compliance affidavit from Banaras Hindu University's Vice Chancellor regarding a court-ordered promotion for Dr. Sushil Kumar Dubey. Despite a 2021 meeting resolution, the university hasn't acted on the promotion. The court's order sets a deadline or personal court appearance for the VC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 13-05-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 23:17 IST
Court Orders BHU to Comply with Promotion Directive
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has issued a stern notice to the Vice Chancellor of Banaras Hindu University (BHU), demanding a compliance affidavit to show adherence to a prior court order concerning a promotion, or to appear in person on July 3.

Dr. Sushil Kumar Dubey, who submitted the contempt application, has yet to receive his promotion from Assistant Professor Stage 2 to Stage 3 despite a favorable recommendation during a June 2021 Executive Council meeting.

Earlier, the court mandated in January that the Executive Council should reconsider Dubey's promotion within three months. However, the Vice Chancellor has failed to act according to this directive, prompting the current legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025