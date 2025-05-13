Mali's Military Tightens Grip: Political Parties Dissolved Amidst Rising Tensions

Mali's military government made a sweeping decision to dissolve all political parties, a move that ignited significant protests in the country's capital, Bamako. The decision aligns with recommendations from a political conference to install Assimi Goita as president for a five-year term.

Protests on May 3 and May 4 saw critics demanding multi-party elections, denouncing the rise of dictatorship. Originally committed to elections in 2022, the military postponed these commitments, prompting citizens to express their discontent on the streets.

In an escalation, political activities were suspended, and opposition leaders were reportedly abducted, raising alarms about increasing repression. Human Rights Watch highlighted these concerns as opposition groups continue to grapple with an uncertain political climate.

