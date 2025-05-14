Escalation in South Asia: Averted War and Diplomatic Manoeuvers

At 2.09 a.m. on Saturday, Ahmad Subhan experienced the tremors of a nearby explosion that shook his home in Rawalpindi, near a Pakistan air base. The incident ignited fears of an impending war between India and Pakistan, both equipped with nuclear capabilities.

In an alarming escalation, fighter jets and missiles dominated the skies over South Asia, as Pakistani officials scrambled to convene a nuclear decision-making assembly. Meanwhile, heavy Indian missile strikes targeted major Pakistani military facilities, propelling the region into immediate turmoil.

Intervention by U.S. diplomacy was pivotal, as led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Discussions between Washington, Indian Prime Minister Modi, and Pakistani officials facilitated a ceasefire. The diplomatic backchannel highlighted the criticality of calmness amidst nuclear tensions and the potential international ramifications of unchecked conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)