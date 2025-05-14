States Clash With Trump's Administration Over Federal Funding and Immigration Policy

A coalition of 20 Democratic-led states has launched legal battles against President Donald Trump's administration, seeking to prevent conditions tying federal funds to immigration enforcement cooperation. Filed in federal court, the lawsuits contend that crucial grants are being unlawfully used as leverage by the administration.

Leading the litigation, California Attorney General Rob Bonta condemned the move, labeling the threat to revoke funding for transportation and emergency preparedness as illegal. He accused Trump of using necessary community safety funds as a bargaining chip for immigration enforcement support.

The lawsuits also challenge the constitutionality of imposing immigration-related conditions on grant funding, a power reserved for Congress. Responses from Homeland Security representatives and ongoing legal confrontations exemplify escalating tensions between the administration and sanctuary jurisdictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)