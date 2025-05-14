High Stakes: Iran and Europe Revive Nuclear Talks

Iran is slated to participate in crucial talks in Istanbul on Friday with European representatives regarding the dormant 2015 nuclear agreement, according to sources from Europe and Iran.

The discussions are strategically timed as both parties look to establish their positions in anticipation of an impending fifth round of U.S.-Iranian negotiations expected in the near future.

This latest diplomatic effort highlights the ongoing complexity of international nuclear discussions, as stakeholders aim for a breakthrough in the lingering impasse.

