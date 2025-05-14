Federal Judge Approves Fast-Track Deportations Under Alien Enemies Act

A federal judge in Pennsylvania has ruled that the United States can invoke the Alien Enemies Act to expedite the deportation process for suspected gang members located in the state's western district.

The Washington Post reported this ruling on Tuesday, which permits the fast-tracking of deportations but mandates that individuals receive at least 21 days' notice before removal proceedings.

Additionally, the judge's decision ensures that the accused have the opportunity to challenge their deportations, adhering to legal protocols despite the expedited process.

(With inputs from agencies.)