Federal Judge Approves Fast-Track Deportations Under Alien Enemies Act

A federal judge in Pennsylvania has allowed the use of the Alien Enemies Act to expedite deportations of suspected gang members in the western district. The decision requires a minimum of 21 days' notice and opportunity for individuals to challenge their deportation.
A federal judge in Pennsylvania has ruled that the United States can invoke the Alien Enemies Act to expedite the deportation process for suspected gang members located in the state's western district.
The Washington Post reported this ruling on Tuesday, which permits the fast-tracking of deportations but mandates that individuals receive at least 21 days' notice before removal proceedings.
Additionally, the judge's decision ensures that the accused have the opportunity to challenge their deportations, adhering to legal protocols despite the expedited process.
