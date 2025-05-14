US Headlines: Vermont Hits Pause on Electric Vehicle Requirements and Other Top Stories

In a series of key domestic updates, Vermont Governor Phil Scott has decided to pause the state's electric vehicle sales requirements, raising questions about California's pioneering zero-emission vehicle rules. The decision highlights broader debates about transitioning from gasoline-only vehicles toward a zero-emission future.

Underlining international relations, President Donald Trump announced a landmark agreement involving a $600 billion Saudi investment in the U.S., alongside a significant arms deal that he touted as the largest defense cooperation agreement to date. Meanwhile, internal Republican tensions surfaced in debates over extending Trump's earlier tax cuts, with concerns over the nation's mounting debt.

The U.S. judiciary is in the spotlight with serious allegations against Sean 'Diddy' Combs in a sex trafficking trial, and a federal judge's move to oversee Rikers Island reform. Economic updates reported moderate U.S. inflation as factors like tariffs are anticipated to shape future trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)